Patnaik Launches BJD's Poll Campaign, Pledges To Make Odisha Number One State By 2036

"Farmers are getting loans at zero per cent interest in the state. Likewise, Misson Shakti members have so far received Rs 18,000 crore interest-free loan. This is a milestone in the development of Odisha. The BJD is number one in giving women their rights," Patnaik said while wooing 'mothers' (women) to bless the BJD by voting for the conch symbol, the BJD's poll symbol.