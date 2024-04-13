Elections

Odisha: Woman School Teacher Suspended For Attending Poll Rally

The woman teacher of Government Nodal High School at Dahya had allegedly participated in a political rally from Palaspat to Ambagaon in Kantamal assembly constituency two days ago in violation of ECI rules, it said.

A woman teacher of a government school in Odisha's Boudh has been suspended by the district election officer-cum-district collector for allegedly attending an election rally and procession, an official notification said on Saturday.

As per an ECI order dated March 15, 2024, and Odisha Government Servant's Conduct Rules, 1959, no government servant shall be a member of or be otherwise associated with any political or communal party or any organisation which takes part in politics or communal activities, nor shall he/she take part or subscribe in aid of assist in any other manner, any political or communal movement or activity.

Her suspension comes into effect immediately, the notification issued by Boudh District Election Officer-cum-District Collector J Sonal said.

