Elections

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: NDA-BJP Seat Sharing Done In Bihar; BJP Picks Chirag Paswan, Sidelines Pashupati Paras

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News Updates: As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the ruling BJP spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing a 400-seat landslide victory while the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc is still trying to find its footing amid a slew of internal rifts as several Congress leaders are joining the saffron camp owing to inconclusive seat-sharing talks. On January 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase-long Lok Sabha polls starting April 19 and culminating on June 1 while counting and results are scheduled on June 4. Follow Outlook's live elections blog to stay updated with all the developments on elections scheduled this year.

Outlook Web Desk
March 19, 2024
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

As the nation is gearing up to elect the next government, on January 16, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with the the newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, announced the seven-phase-long schedule of thee 17th Lok Sabha polls. As per the announcement, the polling will go on till June 1 while the counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.

This year, the Congress leaders' pre-poll spree of joining the saffron camp has left the grand old party in a chaotic state. So far, a long list of Congress leaders, including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddique, Rajendra Yadav, Lal Chand Kataria, and Suresh Pachouri, have left the grand old party to join hands with the saffrom camp. Speculations were also rife around Congress patriarch and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath quitting the party. However, later they were dismissed.

Tamil Nadu: BJP's Seat Sharing Discussions Underway For LS Polls 

In a bid to discuss seat sharing in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss convened a meeting on Tuesday morning.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Likely To Join BJP, Says Report

Right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, speculation are rife that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray is likely to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance in Maharashtra.

As per media reports, Thackeray is on his way to Delhi to attend a meeting in presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Rumours say Thackeray is likely to demand two seats for his party- South Mumbai and Shirdi.

Read the full report here.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) To Meet Today 

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to hold meeting today over the party's poll manifesto.

NDA-BJP Seat-Sharing Final In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance on Monday announced details on the seat-sharing deal in Bihar where 17 Lok Sabha seats were given to Bharatiya Janata Party while 16 seats went to Janata Dal (United) along with other parties including Lok Janshakti Party.

As per reports, cutting out his estranged 71-year-old uncle Pashupati Paras, the BJP picked Chirag Paswan, who once described himself as devoted as "Hanuman" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and gave him five seats of the six he aspired for.

Click here for more details.

