Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: NDA-BJP Seat Sharing Done In Bihar; BJP Picks Chirag Paswan, Sidelines Pashupati Paras

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News Updates: As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the ruling BJP spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing a 400-seat landslide victory while the opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc is still trying to find its footing amid a slew of internal rifts as several Congress leaders are joining the saffron camp owing to inconclusive seat-sharing talks. On January 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase-long Lok Sabha polls starting April 19 and culminating on June 1 while counting and results are scheduled on June 4. Follow Outlook's live elections blog to stay updated with all the developments on elections scheduled this year.