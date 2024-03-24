Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Changes Bijnor Candidate, Fields ST Hasan From Moradabad

The Samajwadi Party notified on Sunday that they changed its Bijnor candidate, nominating Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA and renominated their Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad ST Hasan.
The party made the announcement on X.
Previously, Yashveer Singh was chosen as the candidate from Bijnor seat.
Deepak Saini is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.
Polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, is scheduled for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.
The state will have voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, with vote counting set for June 4.