Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Changes Bijnor Candidate, Fields ST Hasan From Moradabad

Deepak Saini is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Samajwadi Party
info_icon

The Samajwadi Party notified on Sunday that they changed its Bijnor candidate, nominating Deepak Saini, the son of a party MLA and renominated their Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad ST Hasan.

The party made the announcement on X.

Previously, Yashveer Singh was chosen as the candidate from Bijnor seat.

Deepak Saini is the son of Ram Avtar Saini, the SP legislator from the Noorpur assembly segment under the Bijnor parliamentary constituency.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's eight parliamentary constituencies, including Bijnor and Moradabad, is scheduled for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The state will have voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, with vote counting set for June 4.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra