Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Promises And Taps Have Run Dry In Northern Rajasthan

Purkha Singh, another resident of the village, says, “Clean water is a luxury for us, during the rainy season we save some rainwater in our tanks and only offer it to our guests. For us, rainwater is way more important than ghee. If there is any function in our house then we have to get water from distant villages through water tankers. The price depends on the taste of the water and from how far it comes. We generally get water from a neighbouring village called Surjansar, a tank of water costs us about Rs. 1200.”