Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Vellore Today; CM Shinde Thanks Raj Thackeray For Extending Support

Election 2024 LIVE updates: With the scheduled date for the first phase of voting for the 17th Lok Sabha polls coming closer, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to connect with the citizens across the nation. Despite several rifts within the member parties of Opposition INDIA bloc due to incongruence over the matter of seat-sharing, they are also making simultaneous efforts to take on the saffron party. As fresh developments are unfolding everyday, keep an eye on Outlook to stay updated with all poll-related updates.