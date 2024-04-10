Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Vellore Today; CM Shinde Thanks Raj Thackeray For Extending Support

PM Modi's Rally In Tamil Nadu Today
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Vellore today. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
BJP Is A Worker-Based Organization: UP BJP Chief
Commenting on the state's poll plan, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, "We have outlined the plan regarding the work that needs to be done by the party before voting. BJP is a worker-based organisation. I am sure that Uttar Pradesh will contribute to PM Modi's aim of crossing 400 seats (in Lok Sabha polls)."
CM Shinde Thanks MNS Chief Raj Thackeray For Extending 'Unconditional Support'
Thanking the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for extending support, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "I would like to thank the MNS for supporting PM Modi's leadership and development. We are grateful for their support for the 'Mahayuti'."
On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray announced that his party would provide unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance formed by the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the state. Moreover, he also expressed his support for PM Modi which strengthened the ruling coalition's chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Eknnath Shinde Reviews Preparations For PM Modi's Meeting Today
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Ramtek and Nagpur today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the preparations last night.
Lalu Prasad's Two Daughters In RJD Candidates List
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday formally announced its candidates for all but one of the 23 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar where the party is contesting as a constituent of the opposition Mahagathbandhan.
Party president Lalu Prasad's daughters - Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti - are among the RJD nominees.
Bharti, his eldest daughter who is enjoying her second term in the Rajya Sabha, will try her luck in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 - Highlights
The whole country is gearing up as the scheduled date of the first phase of the seven-phase long Lok Sabha polls is coming closer. On March 16, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with the two newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, announced the detailed schedule of the seven-phase-long Lok Sabha polls.
As per the scheduled announced by the Election Commission of India, the first phase of polling will go live April 19 while June 1 has been declared as the date for the seventh and last phase. Counting of votes across the 543 Lok Sabha seats and result announcement will take place on June 4.
Urging for inclusive and participative Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission this year promised to provide home voting facilities for voters above the age of 85 and the ones with physical disabilities.
To make voting more accessible for Indian voters, the election Commission announced the facility of home voting for voters aged above 85 and for voters with physical disabilities of 40 per cent benchmark. Furthermore, the polling stations will also have volunteers to help the voters in need along with wheelchairs & transport facility for a seamless experience.
Amid debates over several pressing issues including Centre's desperate crackdowns on Opposition leaders, implementation of the contentious CAA and the electoral bonds row, the nation is waiting for a high-octane electoral battle between the NDA-backed alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc.