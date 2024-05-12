Srinagar Election: Parties Cry Foul Over Workers' Harassment, EC Steps In

Authorities in Kashmir have bolstered security arrangements ahead of the May 13 polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, local political parties have expressed concern that their workers are being harassed by police, alleging detention and intimidation ahead of voting day.
The constituency, which encompasses 18 Assembly segments across four districts, is home to approximately 17.4 lakh voters, including 2 lakh first-time voters. Voting will take place at 2,135 polling stations, with police and paramilitary forces deployed on major roads and checkpoints established.
Kashmir's Political Parties Allege Harassment
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah have accused the administration of detaining and harassing their party workers to sabotage their prospects.
Mufti alleged, “Active workers of PDP have been detained at police stations in Pulwama. If they want to repeat the 1987 rigging of elections and support their proxies and and support their proxies and create political Ikhwan (renegades) here, then why enact this drama,” said Mufti. “I request LG sahib that if you have to do this, then tell us directly and we will leave the field.”
Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, PDP candidate from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, claimed that some officials in the J&K administration are attempting to manipulate the polls.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also alleged harassment by police, stating, "Stop harassing us. You think you will win the election this way. You will, God willing, lose the election."
Meanwhile, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari accused National Conference and PDP of colluding with the administration to harass workers and agents of rival political parties. People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone 'wholeheartedly' agreed with Bukhari as per his post on X.
NC and PDP have regaularly called Apni Party and PC as BJP's 'B' teams in kashmir. While the BJP may not be contesting any of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the party is confident that the elections in the Valley will end the domination of the NC and PDP in the region.
Election Commission Response
The Election Commission acknowledged grievances of alleged intimidation and clarified that Section 144 orders are issued in all districts for the last 48 hours of campaigning, as per rules.
In its statement Sunday, the Election Commission said, “On social media, there have been some grievances of alleged intimidation of political workers of certain parties and the use of Section 144 order.”
“The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the matter. CEO has talked personally to political leaders. He has clarified that as per rules, order under section 144 are issued in all Districts, for the last 48 hours (silence period of campaigning) and accordingly these orders were issued in Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and are now issued for all Districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, including Pulwama,” it said.