Elections

Srinagar Election: Parties Cry Foul Over Workers' Harassment, EC Steps In

Political parties in Kashmir have expressed concern that their workers are being harassed by police, alleging detention and intimidation ahead of voting day.

PTI
Srinagar Election: Parties Cry Foul Over Workers' Harassment Photo: PTI
info_icon

Authorities in Kashmir have bolstered security arrangements ahead of the May 13 polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, local political parties have expressed concern that their workers are being harassed by police, alleging detention and intimidation ahead of voting day.

The constituency, which encompasses 18 Assembly segments across four districts, is home to approximately 17.4 lakh voters, including 2 lakh first-time voters. Voting will take place at 2,135 polling stations, with police and paramilitary forces deployed on major roads and checkpoints established.

Gearing up for Polling Day: PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti addressing a crowd at Qazigund in South Kashmir on April 16, 2024 - Photos: Naseer Ganai
Jammu And Kashmir: A Return To The Ballot?

BY Naseer Ganai

Kashmir's Political Parties Allege Harassment

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah have accused the administration of detaining and harassing their party workers to sabotage their prospects.

Mufti alleged, “Active workers of PDP have been detained at police stations in Pulwama. If they want to repeat the 1987 rigging of elections and support their proxies and and support their proxies and create political Ikhwan (renegades) here, then why enact this drama,” said Mufti. “I request LG sahib that if you have to do this, then tell us directly and we will leave the field.”

Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, PDP candidate from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, claimed that some officials in the J&K administration are attempting to manipulate the polls.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also alleged harassment by police, stating, "Stop harassing us. You think you will win the election this way. You will, God willing, lose the election."

Meanwhile, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari accused National Conference and PDP of colluding with the administration to harass workers and agents of rival political parties. People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone 'wholeheartedly' agreed with Bukhari as per his post on X.

NC and PDP have regaularly called Apni Party and PC as BJP's 'B' teams in kashmir. While the BJP may not be contesting any of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the party is confident that the elections in the Valley will end the domination of the NC and PDP in the region.

Election Commission Response

The Election Commission acknowledged grievances of alleged intimidation and clarified that Section 144 orders are issued in all  districts for the last 48 hours of campaigning, as per rules.

In its statement Sunday, the Election Commission said, “On social media, there have been some grievances of alleged intimidation of political workers of certain parties and the use of Section 144 order.”

“The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the matter. CEO has talked personally to political leaders. He has clarified that as per rules, order under section 144 are issued in all Districts, for the last 48 hours (silence period of campaigning) and accordingly these orders were issued in Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and are now issued for all Districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, including Pulwama,” it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
  2. Money Laundering Case: ED Summons J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Questioning
  3. Kerala: Man Held For Hurling Acid On Son
  4. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  5. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  2. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  3. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  4. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
  5. 'Boonie Bears: Guardian Code' Movie Review: A Light-Hearted Entertainment With Heartfelt Themes To Watch This Mother's Day
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Ravindra Gives Chennai Rapid Start In Small Chase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  3. Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 Match 63 Preview
  4. IPL 2024: Full List Of Captains And Teams Fined Or Suspended For Slow Over Rate Offense
  5. EPL: Chelsea Beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 As Blues Fightback - In Pics
World News
  1. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  2. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  3. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  4. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
  5. Small Pro-Palestinian Protests Held Saturday As College Commencements Are Held
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail