Srinagar Election: Parties Cry Foul Over Workers' Harassment, EC Steps In

Mufti alleged, “Active workers of PDP have been detained at police stations in Pulwama. If they want to repeat the 1987 rigging of elections and support their proxies and and support their proxies and create political Ikhwan (renegades) here, then why enact this drama,” said Mufti. “I request LG sahib that if you have to do this, then tell us directly and we will leave the field.”