Elections

Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu Resigns From BJP

Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu has resigned from the party over the choice of the election candidate in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu Resigns From BJP
info_icon

Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu, who is also the president of the Karni Sena, resigned Thursday from the party over the choice of an election candidate in Gujarat.

Amu, who had stirred a row for his remarks against the movie 'Padmaavat' in 2018, sent his resignation to BJP president JP Nadda.

He said in his resignation letter that giving a party ticket in Gujarat to a candidate who made “shameful comments” on women is being seen as an insult to the entire Kshatriya community.

He was apparently referring to BJP candidate from the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who had triggered a row by claiming that erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution by foreign rulers and British and even married off their daughters to them.

Advertisement

Rupala later apologised for his remarks. Amu had resigned from the BJP's primary membership in 2018 also, but his resignation was rejected.

Amu has an old relationship with the BJP. From 1990-91, he was the divisional president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Sohna. From 1993-96, he served as the district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He was working as a state spokesperson of the BJP since 2018.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  2. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
  4. Aravalli Hills: No Final Permission For Mining Be Granted By 4 States Till Further Orders, Says SC
  5. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
  2. Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For People From Bihar: Give Us Respect, Don't Poke Fun
  4. Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture
  5. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Gets Rajat Patidar After Fifty
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala, Hail Falls On Ground
  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I: India Women Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs, Clean Sweep Series 5-0
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  2. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
  3. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  4. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  5. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan