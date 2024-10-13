In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost

“In fact, the Congress’ over-reliance on Jats gave a wrong signal among other communities. Hooda’s running feud with Selja was also not taken well by the electorate. They believed that the underprivileged communities would not have much say in case the Congress gets a majority,” he says. That’s why Kumari Selja also strategically kept herself away from the active campaign. It was a clear signal that all was not well within the Congress. Gandhi, at the Gohana rally with the infamous jalebi comment, was seen making an effort to bring the duo to a common platform. But the rift persisted till the end.