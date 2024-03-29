How JMM Changed Its Ideological Position From Left, Right To Centre

The major objectives as noted in the preliminary constitution of the JMM- apart from promising a separate state- also contained two significant points- firstly, “to end the exploitation of tribals by non-tribals” and secondly, “to bring about a radical change in the Jharkhand society in order to make it free from backwardness, inequality, ignorance and poverty”. But the major obstacle in the path of these objectives were, as Soren realised, was liquor consumption and lack of education. Xalxo notes, "In spite of engaging themselves in forcible harvesting of paddy from their alienated lands, the Santhals were demoralized both as individuals as well as community. They tried to drown their sorrow in the cesspool of alcohol as a means of temporary escape from an ugly reality.”