FIR Against IUML Leader Over Alleged Poll Incentive Offer in Thavanur

Summary of this article
FIR filed against IUML leader Bava Haji for allegedly offering a UAE trip to boost votes in Thavanur.
Police have gathered video evidence and will question Haji as part of the probe.
An FIR has been registered against an IUML leader for allegedly offering a foreign trip as an incentive linked to election performance in Kerala’s Thavanur constituency, police said on Sunday.
The case has been filed against IUML state vice-president Bava Haji of Mangalam in Malappuram. According to police, at a convention held on March 22, Haji, while campaigning for Congress leader V S Joy, allegedly promised a 15-day trip to the UAE for members of the UDF booth committee that secures the highest number of votes.
The issue was flagged to the Election Commission by LDF representatives. Following an inquiry, the Commission deemed the offer a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Acting on its direction, Tirur police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act. Police said Haji will be summoned for questioning, and video footage of the convention has been recovered as part of the investigation.
In Thavanur, Joy is contesting against LDF-backed independent K T Jaleel, while the BJP has fielded Ravi Thelath.
(with PTI inputs)