Dular Chand Yadav’s Death Attributed To Cardiorespiratory Failure: Post-Mortem

Dular Chand Yadav, the gangster-turned-politician, passed away due to cardiorespiratory failure resulting from shock caused by injuries to the heart and lungs, according to his post-mortem report.
Yadav died while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday. The incident occurred near the jurisdictions of Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations.
“The reason behind Yadav's death is cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury of the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance,” the report, submitted to Patna Police, stated.
The post-mortem also noted that Yadav had sustained a gunshot wound near the ankle joint, but this injury was not the cause of death.
In connection with the incident, the police have filed three separate FIRs and arrested two individuals. Authorities are now investigating how Yadav sustained the injuries and identifying those responsible, an officer said.
Meanwhile, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations have been suspended for “dereliction of duty.”
Local strongman Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate from Mokama, along with four others, has been named as an accused in one FIR filed based on a complaint by Yadav’s grandson.
Another FIR has been registered against six individuals following a complaint by the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, while a third case was initiated by the police based on their own investigation.
