Voters in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency pose after casting their votes on November 20. PTI

The Election Commission of India organized the bypolls for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats in two phases. Initially, voting for 47 assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat was scheduled for November 13. The remaining votes for the Kedarnath assembly constituency and the Nanded parliamentary seat were set for November 20. However, the Election Commission later rescheduled bypolls in 14 assembly constituencies across Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20. The battle for these seats has been intense, with major political parties fiercely competing for a chance to reclaim their influence and maintain dignity. However, the outcome will only be clear after the counting of votes concludes. Follow Bypolls LIVE updates here:

LIVE UPDATES