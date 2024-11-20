UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak also weighed in. He described the SP a “party of hooligans and criminals”. “Whenever they got power in the state, they supported criminals. The bypoll is taking place peacefully, but their gunde (goons) and mafia are creating chaos in every assembly seat. Since the innocent people are not voting for them, they are intimidating them to get their votes,” he said. “We have seen in these polls that men are donning burqas to cast votes, and the BJP has lodged complaints with the EC in this regard,” Pathak claimed.