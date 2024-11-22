West Bengal Bypolls: Litmus Test For TMC After Big Win In Lok Sabha | Details

The brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital led to outpouring of protests across the state and several people pointed fingers at the TMC-matriarch and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government for 'protecting' the accused in the crime for their links with the party. The CBI is still investigating the matter and officially no one linked with TMC has been accused of being involved with the case yet.