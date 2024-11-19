Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Sharma ahead of the Ghaziabad Assembly constituency bypoll, at Vijaynagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Sanjeev Sharma ahead of the Ghaziabad Assembly constituency bypoll, at Vijaynagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Photo: PTI