BJP Instigated Violence During Ram Navami Celebrations In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee accused the BJP of missing the central forces to loot votes and urged the EC to look into it.

BJP Instigated Violence During Ram Navami Celebrations In Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Photo: File Image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of inciting violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state and said the saffron camp only believes in bloodshed and violence to serve its political interests.

Addressing a rally at Hariharpara in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, Banerjee said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are nothing less than a "second battle for the country's independence," as BJP's return to power for the third consecutive term would endanger the existence of the constitution and democracy.

She claimed that Ram Navami violence in Murshidabad district was "pre-planned" and accused the saffron party of orchestrating it ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A blast occurred near a procession in Murshidabad's Shaktipur area on Wednesday, injuring a woman, police said.

In Rejinagar area of the district, the BJP alleged that a Ram Navami procession was pelted with stones.

"The BJP only believes in bloodshed and violence to serve its political purpose. The BJP is stoking violence in the state. Why did BJP leaders conduct processions with weapons and flout court orders? Who told them to conduct rallies with weapons? Who permitted them?" Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said 19 people have been injured in the violence during the Ram Navami celebrations.

Banerjee accused the BJP of missing the central forces to loot votes and urged the EC to look into it.

"The BJP is misusing central forces to loot votes. If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive time, the constitution of India will cease to exist, democracy will be finished. This election is nothing less than a second war of independence," she said.

