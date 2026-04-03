BJP councillor booked for allegedly blocking UDF candidate’s campaign in Kerala

Summary of this article
FIR filed against BJP councillor Sindhu Rajan, her daughter and brother under BNS sections and the Representation of the People Act for allegedly obstructing Rammesh Pisharody’s campaign.
Vijayan called the BJP "intolerant", while Pisharody termed the act "undemocratic"; BJP’s Surendran said the protest was over his alleged anti-women remarks.
A case has been registered against a BJP councillor and two others for allegedly obstructing the campaign of UDF candidate Rammesh Pisharody, police said on Friday.
An FIR has been filed against BJP councillor Sindhu Rajan, her daughter Sneha, and her brother Vijayakumar under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 351 (criminal intimidation), 171 (undue influence at elections) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, police said.
According to the FIR, the three allegedly stopped Pisharody from entering the BJP stronghold of Manakkalthodi in Vadakkanthara on the evening of April 1, and accused him and his party members of being close to those accused of misbehaving with women.
The case was registered following a complaint by a woman resident of Manakkalthodi.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday condemned the incident and called the BJP "intolerant".
Pisharody described the incident as "undemocratic".
NDA candidate and BJP leader Sobha Surendran said Pisharody was stopped over his alleged anti-women remarks.
Surendran also alleged that the UDF candidate’s stance was supportive of offenders, which triggered protests by women who stopped him and demanded an apology.
Pisharody had described the act as “undemocratic.” Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Vijayan said, “We should not underestimate the BJP. Haven’t we now seen the nature of its intolerance? Don’t all candidates campaign during elections? Didn’t they block the UDF candidate Pisharody in Palakkad?”
Addressing a CPI(M) election event, the veteran leader added, “Didn't they even try to attack? What the BJP shows elsewhere, a sample of that has now been seen in Palakkad. That is what we should recognise. We have no difference of opinion on that.”
(inputs from PTI)