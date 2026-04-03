BJP councillor booked for allegedly blocking UDF candidate’s campaign in Kerala

Pulikali artists display paintings of leaders during a reception meeting at Aluva as part of the UDF Puthuyuga Yatra led by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, in Kochi, rep image | | Photo: PTI

Pulikali artists display paintings of leaders during a reception meeting at Aluva as part of the UDF Puthuyuga Yatra led by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, in Kochi, rep image | | Photo: PTI