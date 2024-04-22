Elections

BJD Announces Names Of 6 More Candidates For Assembly Elections, Drops 5 Sitting Mlas

The BJD has renominated Sports Tushar Kanti Behere from the Kakatpur Assembly segment in Puri district.

Advertisement

PTI
BJD Announces Names Of 6 More Candidates For Assembly Elections, Drops 5 Sitting Mlas Photo: PTI
info_icon

Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the Assembly elections, denying nomination to five sitting MLAs.

With the announcement of six names, the BJD has so far announced the names of 141 candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies.

The five sitting MLAs denied tickets were Simran Nayak of Hindol, Raghunandan Das of Balikuda-Ersama, Subrat Tatariu of Raghunathpalli, Sunanda Das of Bari and Sudam Marndi of Bangirpossi.

Marndi has been fielded by the BJD from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat while his wife Ranjita Marndi has been nominated by the regional party from the Bangirpossi Assembly segment.

Advertisement

The BJD has renominated Sports Tushar Kanti Behere from the Kakatpur Assembly segment in Puri district.

Patnaik offered BJD nomination to wives of two sitting MLAs - Sudam Marndi and Subrat Taraiu. Marndi's wife Ranjita Marndi has got the ticket from Bangirpossi and Taraiu's wife Archana Behera has been fielded from Rathunathpali.

The BJD has nominated Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu from Hindol Assembly segment, Sarad Prassana Jena from Balikuda-Ersama and Biswaranjan Mallick from Bari Assembly constituency.

The opposition  BJP has announced the names of 132 candidates while the Congress named 135 nominees.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Discusses Heatwave Measures With IMD; Cong-BJP War On Over PM Modi's 'Minority' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami