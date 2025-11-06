Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's Convoy Attacked On Polling Day

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy pelted with stones in Jamui on Nov 6, 2025 , damaging vehicles; Sinha and BJP leaders safe, no injuries reported.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked with stones in Jamui district on Thursday morning, hours before Phase 2 polling began, prompting the party to blame "RJD goons" for the assault amid heightened election tensions.
The incident occurred near Sikandra block when Sinha was en route to a polling booth. Miscreants hurled stones at the vehicles, shattering windows of two cars in the convoy. Sinha, who was in a bulletproof vehicle, escaped unhurt along with his security detail and party workers.
Sinha alleged: "This is the handiwork of RJD goons at the behest of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. They are frustrated seeing NDA's wave and resorted to violence." He claimed the attack was premeditated, with attackers hiding in bushes, and vowed strict action.
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal condemned the incident: "RJD's jungle raj is back. Their goons attacked our Deputy CM because they know defeat is certain." Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed: "Tejashwi's fear is evident NDA will win 225+ seats."
Jamui Police rushed to the spot, registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections for rioting and attempt to murder against unidentified persons. SP Shaurya Suman confirmed: "We have deployed additional forces; culprits will be arrested soon." CCTV footage is being examined.
Sinha continued his campaign, visiting booths in Jamui and Lakhisarai. The attack comes a day after similar stone-pelting on BJP candidate Pramod Kumar's convoy in Munger.