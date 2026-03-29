Bihar BJP Chief Backs Amit Shah, Alleges TMC Govt In Bengal Protecting Infiltrators

Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah’s remarks.

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L: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah | R: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee Photo: File Image
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Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegations that the TMC government in West Bengal is harbouring "infiltrators" and obstructing border fencing.

"Shah is right in his assertion. Under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, infiltrators, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, are being provided protection in West Bengal," Saraogi told reporters.

He alleged that such elements were misappropriating resources meant for the state’s residents.

"The West Bengal government is keen on protecting infiltrators. Both Mamata Banerjee and the TMC will face the consequences, which will be reflected in the election results on May 4. The BJP will form the government in the state," he asserted.

Shah had on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not providing land for border fencing despite repeated requests from the Centre, making the state a "principal corridor for infiltration, appeasement politics and border insecurity".

Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also supported Shah’s remarks.

"Shah has rightly raised the issue of border fencing. West Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, and infiltrators from the neighbouring country take advantage of this," he said.

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