Assembly Polls 2024: Pune Residents Launch ‘Citizen Manifesto’; Amit Shah To Hold Three Rallies In Jharkhand

With the assembly elections approaching, parties have intensified their campaigns in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Interestingly, in Maharashtra’s Pune, residents from various neighborhoods have compiled their own “citizens’ manifesto” which highlights long-standing issues related to infrastructure, public services, and quality of life.
Along with the assembly polls, several states are having by-polls as well, with the spotlight on Wayanad.
Pune electors present “citizens” manifesto
Residents across Pune in Maharashtra are taking matters into their own hands, urging political candidates to address pressing civic concerns in their manifestos. Mohammadwadi and Undri residents in South Pune have presented a comprehensive manifesto to local candidates ahead of the polls.
Among the primary concerns raised are - the lack of proper water supply, poor road conditions, traffic congestion, inadequate sewage systems, frequent power outages, and the proliferation of encroachments.
Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress suspended 28 candidates on Sunday for six years. They are suspended for “anti-party” activity. Congress leaders who were suspended include former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek constituency), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati). This decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.
The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23.
Amit Shah to hold rallies in Jharkhand on Monday
Amit Shah is set to hold three rallies on the last day of campaigning for Jharkhand's phase 1 polls. The first rally is in the Saraikela constituency, the second in Simdega, and the third in Tamar.
Shah will conclude his campaign with a meeting in support of JD(U) candidate Gopal Krishna Patar in the Tamar assembly.
Former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who recently joined the BJP leaving the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), will contest from Saraikela.
PM Modi campaigns in Jharkhand
On November 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Bokaro, he raised the slogan: “Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge” in an appeal to the backward castes to stay united.
He alleged that Congress and its allies want to divide the backward community in the state.
PM Modi also organized a 3-km-long roadshow in Ranchi, covering four constituencies.
Odisha CM will campaign in Jharkhand for BJP
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a one-day visit to Jharkhand campaign for BJP candidates on Monday. He will address two rallies in Seraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum districts, which have a large Odia-speaking population.
Majhi, who hails from a Santali tribal family, is expected to influence both tribal and Odia voters in Jharkhand in favor of the BJP.
Apart from Majhi, Union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan and some BJP MLAs from Odisha and ministers from the bordering districts are also set to hold campaigns ahead of the Jharkhand polls.
The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.
Rahul Gandhi joins sister Priyanka Vadra ahead of Wayanad by-polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the by-poll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate contesting in the by-election.
Rahul Gandhi vowed to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of the world’s premier tourism destination. The election in Wayanad follows Rahul Gandhi's withdrawal from the seat following his victory in Raebareli in the recent parliamentary elections.
The Wayanad by-elections are scheduled for November 13.