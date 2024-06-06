As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?

Similarly, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and Janasena, which won 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively from Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. Apart from seeking special status for AP, Naidu is also seeking several key portfolios in Modi’s Cabinet and has even demanded the Speaker’s post, according to media reports. He is also likely to push for the elevation of his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to the national stage. Lokesh had taken over the works of TDP when his father was jailed and has been publicly credited for the party’s sweep in the elections this time.