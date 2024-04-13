Elections

Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Kanyakumari

Hundreds of party cadres, invigorated by his visit, joined Shah in the road show from Mettukadai Junction, Thuckalay, to the Old Bus Stand in Kanyakumari.

Amit Shah holds election rally
Senior BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday in support of the party candidate Pon Radhakrishnan for the April 19 parliamentary election.

Shah greeted the cadres from his specially-designed vehicle and flashed the party's Lotus symbol throughout the stretch, as party members chanted "Modi again", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Ponnar again."

Radhakrishnan, a former union minister, is fondly addressed as Ponnar by supporters.

In his address, Shah said Modi was taking the country on the path of progress.

People in Tamil Nadu were chanting the "chaar sau par" (over 400 seats), he said, alluding to the BJP's target of achieving the said number of constituencies.

Shah also sought the people to vote for the party's candidate for the Vilavankode bypoll, V S Nandini, and ensure her victory.

