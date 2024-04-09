Elections

'Congress Should Win': AK Antony On Kerala LS Seat Being Contested By Son For BJP

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AK Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Monday his party should win the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in kerala, on which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded his son Anil K Antony.

"Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April last year in Delhi, months after quitting the Congress after facing criticism from the party for taking a jibe at BBC on its documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On January 25 last year, AK Antony took to X and said he was asked to "take down" post criticising BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” Anil K Antony had said.

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground,” the letter posted by Anil K Antony read.

