Elections

Aam Aadmi Party Launches 'Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu' Campaign

At the campaign launch, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said the BJP is claiming that they are fighting the elections against corruption.

PTI
AAP launches ''Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu'' campaign | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched the ''Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu'' campaign to inform the common people about the situation in the country, party leaders said. 

At the campaign launch, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said the BJP is claiming that they are fighting the elections against corruption. 

"But we will tell people about the truth of these claims." he said. 

The opposition parties often use the word "washing machine" to target the BJP over inducting people like Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who were facing corruption charges. 

Demonstrating how the machine works, Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP had run a campaign for six months alleging Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in the Saradha scam. 

"But then he was inducted in the BJP and all his sins were washed away," he charged.

