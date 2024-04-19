Elections

5 Lok Sabha Seats In Assam Record Voter Turnout Of 11.15 Pc

The polling, which began at 7 am, would continue till 5 pm.

Voter Turnout of 11.15% in Assam
A voter turnout of 11.15 per cent was recorded during the first two hours in the five Lok Sabha seats in Assam where elections were underway in the first phase on Friday, officials said.

Sonitpur recorded a turnout of 12.69 per cent, followed by 12.27 per cent in Jorhat, 10.97 per cent in Lakhimpur, 10.34 per cent in Kaziranga, and 9.62 per cent in Dibrugarh.

A total of 86,47,869 voters will decide the fate of 35 candidates in these five seats.

