WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result: The authority will release the round 1 seat allotment result for UG admission.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
WBJEE Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment
WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released Today at wbjeeb.nic.in
info_icon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, September 3, 2025. Qualified candidates can now check their seat allocation for BTech, BArch, and BPharm courses through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number and password.
null - | Photo: File Pic
NEET PG 2025: Merit List Released for All India Quota Seats, Counselling Begins Soon

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How to Check WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment

To access the WBJEE Counselling round 1 seat allotment, candidates must follow these steps. Visit the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the "WBJEE 2025 Seat Allotment Result (Round 1)" link. Enter your application number, password, and security pin to view your allotment status showing the assigned college and course.

After checking results, successful candidates must pay the refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI between September 3-7, 2025. Payment of this fee is mandatory to secure the allocated seat and download the allotment letter for admission purposes.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Guidelines

The WBJEE Counselling 2025 round 1 results are based on candidates' WBJEE ranks, submitted preferences, and seat availability across participating institutions. This year's counselling process covers approximately 51,952 seats across engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses in West Bengal.

Candidates who fail to pay the seat acceptance fee within the deadline will have their allotment cancelled and become ineligible for the upgradation round. Those seeking seat upgradation must select the "YES-upgradation" option during document verification while paying the fee

Related Content
Related Content

Document Verification and Next Steps

WBJEE Counselling 2025 for MBBS and other medical courses follows a separate process, while the current allotment focuses on engineering and related fields. Successful candidates must report to their allotted institutes with required documents including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, WBJEE rank card, category certificates (if applicable), and domicile certificates.

Document verification and admission formalities will be conducted from September 9-11, 2025 at respective institutions. The second round of WBJEE counselling is scheduled for September 9, providing additional opportunities for seat upgradation and fresh allotments.

null - null
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Merit List Out, 60,021 Candidates Eligible for Counselling

BY Syed Ayan Mojib

Eligibility for Round 2 Counselling

Candidates are eligible for the second round if they were not allocated seats in Round 1, paid the seat acceptance fee with "YES-upgradation" option, or had their Round 1 allocation cancelled for reasons other than academic qualifications. However, candidates allocated their first preference in Round 1 cannot participate in subsequent rounds.

The WBJEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, with results announced on August 22. The counselling process includes both WBJEE 2025 and JEE Main 2025 rank holders, ensuring comprehensive coverage for engineering admissions across West Bengal institutions.

For updates and queries, candidates should regularly monitor the official WBJEE website and ensure all documentation is prepared for smooth admission processing.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  2. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  3. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  4. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  5. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  3. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  4. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  2. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  3. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  4. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

  6. What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir

  7. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  8. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China