WBJEE Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, September 3, 2025. Qualified candidates can now check their seat allocation for BTech, BArch, and BPharm courses through the official website wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number and password.
How to Check WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment
To access the WBJEE Counselling round 1 seat allotment, candidates must follow these steps. Visit the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the "WBJEE 2025 Seat Allotment Result (Round 1)" link. Enter your application number, password, and security pin to view your allotment status showing the assigned college and course.
After checking results, successful candidates must pay the refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 online through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI between September 3-7, 2025. Payment of this fee is mandatory to secure the allocated seat and download the allotment letter for admission purposes.
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Guidelines
The WBJEE Counselling 2025 round 1 results are based on candidates' WBJEE ranks, submitted preferences, and seat availability across participating institutions. This year's counselling process covers approximately 51,952 seats across engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses in West Bengal.
Candidates who fail to pay the seat acceptance fee within the deadline will have their allotment cancelled and become ineligible for the upgradation round. Those seeking seat upgradation must select the "YES-upgradation" option during document verification while paying the fee
Document Verification and Next Steps
WBJEE Counselling 2025 for MBBS and other medical courses follows a separate process, while the current allotment focuses on engineering and related fields. Successful candidates must report to their allotted institutes with required documents including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, WBJEE rank card, category certificates (if applicable), and domicile certificates.
Document verification and admission formalities will be conducted from September 9-11, 2025 at respective institutions. The second round of WBJEE counselling is scheduled for September 9, providing additional opportunities for seat upgradation and fresh allotments.
Eligibility for Round 2 Counselling
Candidates are eligible for the second round if they were not allocated seats in Round 1, paid the seat acceptance fee with "YES-upgradation" option, or had their Round 1 allocation cancelled for reasons other than academic qualifications. However, candidates allocated their first preference in Round 1 cannot participate in subsequent rounds.
The WBJEE examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, with results announced on August 22. The counselling process includes both WBJEE 2025 and JEE Main 2025 rank holders, ensuring comprehensive coverage for engineering admissions across West Bengal institutions.
For updates and queries, candidates should regularly monitor the official WBJEE website and ensure all documentation is prepared for smooth admission processing.