SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Out For Junior Associate Posts | Where And How To Check Result

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of the SBI Clerk Mains result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam for the post of Junior Associates can now download their result pdf from the official website - sbi.co.in.
SBI conducted the prelims exam for Clerk Recruitment on January 5,6, 11 and 12. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam appeared for the mains examination on February 25 and March 4.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 - Direct Link To Check
SBI Clerk Result 2024 Mains Examination (Official Result PDF)
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 - How To Check Result?
Visit the official website - sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, click on the Careers Portal
A new page will open, click on the link to 'Join SBI" and then "Current Opening".
A new page will open, click on the link that reads - "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"
A PDF will open, search for your roll number and download the result PDF for future reference.
The SBI Recruitment drive for Clerks was conducted for a total of 8,283 posts for Junior Associates in the government bank.
Candidates who have cleared this exam but not studied a main language in Class 10 and Class 12 will now appear for the SBI Clerk Language test. After the language test, the final appointment list will be declared.