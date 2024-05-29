RBSE 10th Result 2024 Declared For Over 10 Lakh Students | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE 10th Results 2024. Students who appeared for their Class 10 board exams can now check their Rajasthan Board 10th Results on the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE 10th Result declaration comes a week after the state board declared the Class 12th results have been declared for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.
RBSE 10th Result 2024 OUT - Direct Links To Check
The Rajasthan 10th Result have been declared for over 10 lakh students today on May 29. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 Exams can check their results on the official website of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students will also be able to check their RBSE Results on third party websites such as rajasthan.indiaresults.com
RBSE 10th Result 2024 - How to Check Rajasthan Board Results
Visit the official website of the state board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link for Main Examinations Results 2024
A new page will open, select the result for Secondary Class 10 and enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for.
Your RBSE 10th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future references.
BSER Ajmer conducted the RBSE 10th Exams 2024 from March 7 to March 30 for over 10 lakh students. The results for the same have been declared today.
As per the announcement made by the Rajasthan Board, a total of 93.03 percent of students have cleared the Class 10 exams this year. Of this, the girls have outperformed the boys by securing a pass percentage of 93.46 percent. The boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.64 percent.
As per BSER Ajmer, a total of 10,60,751 students registered for the exam, of which a total of 10,39,895 appeared.