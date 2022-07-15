Friday, Jul 15, 2022
The Very Reliable NIRF 2022 Rankings Out Now, Check Here

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF 2022 Rankings at 11 am. The list is prepared on the basis of a critical evaluation of an educational institution.

NIRF 2022 Rankings
NIRF 2022 Rankings Representative Image

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 4:47 pm

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF 2022 Rankings at 11 am. The list is prepared on the basis of a critical evaluation of an educational institution. That too is based on teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, and finally outreach and inclusivity.  

Here are the higher education institutes ranked top 10 in various categories: 

NIRF Rankings 2022: Overall
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)
Rank 2  Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru, Karnataka)
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi  
Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee 
Rank 8 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati 
Rank 9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi  
Rank 10 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi 

NIRF Ranking 2022: University
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Rank 2 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi  
Rank 3 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 4 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 
Rank 5  Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Rank 6 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 
Rank 7 Manipal Acadamy of Higher Education, Manipal
Rank 8 Calcutta University, Kolkata
Rank 9 Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore 
Rank 10 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad 

NIRF 2022 Rankings: Colleges
Rank 1 Miranda House, Delhi
Rank 2 Hindu College, Delhi
Rank 3  Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 4  Loyola College, Chennai
Rank 5  Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi 
Rank 6  PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore 
Rank 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
Rank 8 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata
Rank 9 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal
Rank 10 Kirori Mal College, Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2022: Research Institutes
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Rank 2 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai
Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Rank 7 Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
Rank 8 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand 
Rank 9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Rank 10 Vellore Institute of Technology

NIRF Rankings 2022: Engineering Institutes
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand
Rank 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam
Rank 8 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Rank 9 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 10 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka

NIRF Rankings 2022: Management
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Rank 2 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Karnataka
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, West Bengal 
Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 5 Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerela
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 
Rank 7 Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Rank 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, Jharkhand  
Rank 9 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra 
Rank 10 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

NIRF Rankings 2022: Pharmacy
Rank 1 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Rank 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 3 Punjab University
Rank 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, Punjab
Rank 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani, Rajasthan
Rank 6 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Rank 7 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra 
Rank 8 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, Karnataka 
Rank 9 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka
Rank 10  National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, Gujrat

NIRF Rankings 2022: Medical Sciences
Rank 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Rank 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandhigarh
Rank 3 Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka
Rank 5 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 6 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry
Rank 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Rank 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela
Rank 10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka

NIRF Rankings 2022: Dental Sciences
Rank 1 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Udupi, Karnataka
Rank 3 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra
Rank 4 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
Rank 5 King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 6 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangluru, Karnataka
Rank 7 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka 
Rank 8 SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 
Rank 9 Govt. Dental College, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Rank 10 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

NIRF Rankings 2022: Law
Rank 1 National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2 National Law University, New Delhi 
Rank 3 Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Maharashtra
Rank 4 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 5 The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal 
Rank 7 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 8 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Gujrat 
Rank 9 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubhneshwar Odisha
Rank 10 National Law University, Jodhpur, Rajastan 

NIRF Rankings 2022: Architecture
Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand
Rank 2 National Institute of Technology, Calicut, Kozhikode, Kerela
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
Rank 4 School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
Rank 5 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Rank 6 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal 
Rank 7 School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Rank 8 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Rank 9 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 10 School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

