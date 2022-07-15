The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF 2022 Rankings at 11 am. The list is prepared on the basis of a critical evaluation of an educational institution. That too is based on teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, and finally outreach and inclusivity.
Here are the higher education institutes ranked top 10 in various categories:
NIRF Rankings 2022: Overall
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)
|Rank 2
|Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru, Karnataka)
|Rank 3
|Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (Mumbai, Maharashtra)
|Rank 4
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|Rank 5
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
|Rank 7
|Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
|Rank 8
|Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
|Rank 9
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|Rank 10
|Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2022: University
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|Rank 2
|Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
|Rank 3
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|Rank 4
|Jadavpur University, Kolkata
|Rank 5
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
|Rank 6
|Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|Rank 7
|Manipal Acadamy of Higher Education, Manipal
|Rank 8
|Calcutta University, Kolkata
|Rank 9
|Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
|Rank 10
|University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
NIRF 2022 Rankings: Colleges
|Rank 1
|Miranda House, Delhi
|Rank 2
|Hindu College, Delhi
|Rank 3
|Presidency College, Chennai
|Rank 4
|Loyola College, Chennai
|Rank 5
|Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
|Rank 6
|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
|Rank 7
|Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
|Rank 8
|St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata
|Rank 9
|Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal
|Rank 10
|Kirori Mal College, Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2022: Research Institutes
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|Rank 2
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai
|Rank 3
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|Rank 4
|Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai
|Rank 5
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
|Rank 7
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|Rank 8
|Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand
|Rank 9
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|Rank 10
|Vellore Institute of Technology
NIRF Rankings 2022: Engineering Institutes
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 2
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|Rank 3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Rank 4
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Uttar Pradesh
|Rank 5
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand
|Rank 7
|Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam
|Rank 8
|National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 9
|Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana
|Rank 10
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka
NIRF Rankings 2022: Management
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Rank 2
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Karnataka
|Rank 3
|Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, West Bengal
|Rank 4
|Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
|Rank 5
|Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerela
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Rank 7
|Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|Rank 8
|Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|Rank 9
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Rank 10
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
NIRF Rankings 2022: Pharmacy
|Rank 1
|Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
|Rank 2
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana
|Rank 3
|Punjab University
|Rank 4
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, Punjab
|Rank 5
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani, Rajasthan
|Rank 6
|JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 7
|Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Rank 8
|JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, Karnataka
|Rank 9
|Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka
|Rank 10
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, Gujrat
NIRF Rankings 2022: Medical Sciences
|Rank 1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|Rank 2
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandhigarh
|Rank 3
|Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 4
|National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka
|Rank 5
|Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|Rank 6
|Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry
|Rank 7
|Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Rank 8
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 9
|Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela
|Rank 10
|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka
NIRF Rankings 2022: Dental Sciences
|Rank 1
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 2
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Udupi, Karnataka
|Rank 3
|Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra
|Rank 4
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
|Rank 5
|King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Rank 6
|A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangluru, Karnataka
|Rank 7
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka
|Rank 8
|SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 9
|Govt. Dental College, Nagpur, Maharashtra
|Rank 10
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
NIRF Rankings 2022: Law
|Rank 1
|National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka
|Rank 2
|National Law University, New Delhi
|Rank 3
|Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Maharashtra
|Rank 4
|Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana
|Rank 5
|The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
|Rank 7
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|Rank 8
|Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Gujrat
|Rank 9
|Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubhneshwar Odisha
|Rank 10
|National Law University, Jodhpur, Rajastan
NIRF Rankings 2022: Architecture
|Rank 1
|Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand
|Rank 2
|National Institute of Technology, Calicut, Kozhikode, Kerela
|Rank 3
|Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal
|Rank 4
|School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
|Rank 5
|National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|Rank 6
|Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal
|Rank 7
|School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
|Rank 8
|Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra
|Rank 9
|Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
|Rank 10
|School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh