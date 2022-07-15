The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today released the NIRF 2022 Rankings at 11 am. The list is prepared on the basis of a critical evaluation of an educational institution. That too is based on teaching and learning resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, and finally outreach and inclusivity.

Here are the higher education institutes ranked top 10 in various categories:

NIRF Rankings 2022: Overall Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Rank 2 Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru, Karnataka) Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Rank 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Rank 8 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati Rank 9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 10 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2022: University Rank 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 2 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Rank 3 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 4 Jadavpur University, Kolkata Rank 5 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 6 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Rank 7 Manipal Acadamy of Higher Education, Manipal Rank 8 Calcutta University, Kolkata Rank 9 Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore Rank 10 University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

NIRF 2022 Rankings: Colleges Rank 1 Miranda House, Delhi Rank 2 Hindu College, Delhi Rank 3 Presidency College, Chennai Rank 4 Loyola College, Chennai Rank 5 Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi Rank 6 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore Rank 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi Rank 8 St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata Rank 9 Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal Rank 10 Kirori Mal College, Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2022: Research Institutes Rank 1 Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Rank 2 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Rank 7 Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai Rank 8 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand Rank 9 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 10 Vellore Institute of Technology

NIRF Rankings 2022: Engineering Institutes Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rank 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttrakhand Rank 7 Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Assam Rank 8 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu Rank 9 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Telangana Rank 10 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka

NIRF Rankings 2022: Management Rank 1 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Gujarat Rank 2 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Karnataka Rank 3 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, West Bengal Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 5 Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Kerela Rank 6 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Rank 7 Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Rank 8 Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Rank 9 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai, Maharashtra Rank 10 Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

NIRF Rankings 2022: Pharmacy Rank 1 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Rank 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, Telangana Rank 3 Punjab University Rank 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, Punjab Rank 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani, Rajasthan Rank 6 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu Rank 7 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra Rank 8 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore, Karnataka Rank 9 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi, Karnataka Rank 10 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, Gujrat

NIRF Rankings 2022: Medical Sciences Rank 1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandhigarh Rank 3 Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Rank 4 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore, Karnataka Rank 5 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Rank 6 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry, Pondicherry Rank 7 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Rank 8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Rank 9 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela Rank 10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka

NIRF Rankings 2022: Dental Sciences Rank 1 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rank 2 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, Udupi, Karnataka Rank 3 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra Rank 4 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi Rank 5 King George`s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Rank 6 A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangluru, Karnataka Rank 7 Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka Rank 8 SRM Dental College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rank 9 Govt. Dental College, Nagpur, Maharashtra Rank 10 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

NIRF Rankings 2022: Law Rank 1 National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka Rank 2 National Law University, New Delhi Rank 3 Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Maharashtra Rank 4 Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana Rank 5 The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata, West Bengal Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal Rank 7 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 8 Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Gujrat Rank 9 Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubhneshwar Odisha Rank 10 National Law University, Jodhpur, Rajastan