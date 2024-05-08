Kerala SSLC 2024 Results Today: When, Where, And How To Check Class 10 Marks | Details Inside

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate ( SSLC) result today. Once announced, the results will be available on the official websites.
At a 3 PM press conference, General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the overall pass percentage, toppers list, the list of best performing districts, the number of students who got a distinction or an A+ grade and the performance of government schools.
This year, the Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 4 and March 25.
Kerala SSLC result 2024 : Official websites
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has listed multiple websites to check the Class 10 SSLC result scorecard. These are:
Kerala SSLC result 2024 : Log in credentials
To check the Kerala SSLC results, students will require login credentials which may include the following:
registration number/roll number
Email-ID
date of birth (DOB)
name of the student
Kerala SSLC result 2024: How to check marks?
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites listed above
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Kerala result link given on the website
Step 3: Enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the Kerala Class 10 result
SSLC result last year
In 2023, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 19 while the exams were conducted between March 9 to 29.
A total of 419,362 regular students appeared for the exams, out of which 213,801 were boys and 205,561 were girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.70 per cent.