Education

Kerala SSLC 2024 Results Today: When, Where, And How To Check Class 10 Marks | Details Inside

This year, the Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 4 and 25. At a 3 PM press conference today, General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate ( SSLC) result today. Once announced, the results will be available on the official websites.

At a 3 PM press conference, General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the overall pass percentage, toppers list, the list of best performing districts, the number of students who got a distinction or an A+ grade and the performance of government schools.

This year, the Kerala SSLC exams were conducted between March 4 and March 25.

Kerala SSLC result 2024 : Official websites

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has listed multiple websites to check the Class 10 SSLC result scorecard. These are:

- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

- prd.kerala.gov.in

- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

- results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC result 2024 : Log in credentials

To check the Kerala SSLC results, students will require login credentials which may include the following:

  • registration number/roll number

  • Email-ID

  • date of birth (DOB)

  • name of the student

Kerala SSLC result 2024: How to check marks?

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites listed above

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Kerala result link given on the website

Step 3: Enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the Kerala Class 10 result

SSLC result last year

In 2023, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 19 while the exams were conducted between March 9 to 29.

A total of 419,362 regular students appeared for the exams, out of which 213,801 were boys and 205,561 were girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.70 per cent.

