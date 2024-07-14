JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2024: 72% Students Passed; Check Direct Link Inside

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced the results for Class 11 and 72 per cent of the candidates have passed and will be promoted to Class 12.
The JKBOSE Class 11 examination was held in April-May and a total of 123026 students had enrolled for it.
Reportedly the candidates residing in soft zone areas appeared for the exam from April 22 to May 26 while the ones living in the hard zone areas, took the test from April 2 to May 1.
JKBOSE Class 11 Results: Where To Check?
The students who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 11 exams will be able to check their results on these websites-
jkresults.nic.in
jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2024: How To Check?
The candidates looking to check their results through official websites can follow the this procedure to get their scorecards:
Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Education Boards (jkbose.nic.in)
Click on the Class 11 result link appearing on the home page
Enter the personal credentials including registration number and roll number
The scorecard will appear on the screen
The scorecard can be downloaded and printed out for further reference
The Board has already released the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
The results for the Class 11 board exams in 2023 were announced on July 10.