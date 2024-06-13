JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the results of the annual regular examinations for the 10th standard, with an overall pass percentage of 79.25 per cent. According to local media, the pass percentage includes 81.10 per cent of female students and 77.33 per cent of male students.
Candidates can access their results on the official website,, by entering their roll number and registration number. Alternatively, they can also check their results through DigiLocker, a digital platform that stores academic documents. To access results through DigiLocker, candidates need to visit the website, digilocker.gov.in, sign in with their credentials, and navigate to the Jammu and Kashmir board under the result tab.
Students are advised to collect their original board mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared, as the online results are provisional. Those who failed to qualify for the exam will be required to appear for the compartment exam, details of which will be released soon by the board.
To check the JK Board Class 10th Result 2024, follow these steps:
- Visit the JKBOSE official website -
- Click on the JKBOSE 10th Results 2024 link
- Enter your Class 10 registration number and roll number
- Complete the captcha
- Click on submit and check your result
- Download the JK Board 10th Result 2024 for further reference