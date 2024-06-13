Education

JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass

Candidates can access their results on the official website, jkbose.nic.in, by entering their roll number and registration number. Alternatively, they can also check their results through DigiLocker.

Image for representation
info_icon

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the results of the annual regular examinations for the 10th standard, with an overall pass percentage of 79.25 per cent. According to local media, the pass percentage includes 81.10 per cent of female students and 77.33 per cent of male students.

Candidates can access their results on the official website, jkbose.nic.in, by entering their roll number and registration number. Alternatively, they can also check their results through DigiLocker, a digital platform that stores academic documents. To access results through DigiLocker, candidates need to visit the website, digilocker.gov.in, sign in with their credentials, and navigate to the Jammu and Kashmir board under the result tab.

Students are advised to collect their original board mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared, as the online results are provisional. Those who failed to qualify for the exam will be required to appear for the compartment exam, details of which will be released soon by the board.

To check the JK Board Class 10th Result 2024, follow these steps:

- Visit the JKBOSE official website - jkbose.nic.in

- Click on the JKBOSE 10th Results 2024 link

- Enter your Class 10 registration number and roll number

- Complete the captcha

- Click on submit and check your result

- Download the JK Board 10th Result 2024 for further reference

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  3. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
  4. JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass
  5. TN Govt To Operate LNG, CNG Buses On Experimental Basis For Select Routes
Entertainment News
  1. Ali Fazal Explains How He Approached His Character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’
  2. Karan Aujla Reveals He Wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' In 10 Minutes
  3. Malayalam Actor Joju George Injured During Helicopter Shot, Out Of Action For 3 Weeks
  4. Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On Being Part Of Vijay Varma-Starrer ‘Matka King’
  5. 'Unexpected Duo': Gippy Grewal Teams Up With Tejasswi Prakash For 'Revolver' Music Video
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New York's Nassau County International Stadium, Home To Tense Matches, Set For Demolition
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: BAN Aim To Dominate NED; Winners Stay In Super 8s Contention
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details
  5. Edin Terzic Resigns As Borussia Dortmund Manager After Taking Club To UEFA Champions League Final
World News
  1. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  2. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  3. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  4. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  5. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know