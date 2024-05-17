Jharkhand: JAC Board Result 2024 Declared For Classes 9, 11 | Links

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared JAC Board Result 2024 for Classed 9 and 11 on Friday, May 17. This year a total of 4,79,878 candidates registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 4,71,201 candidates appeared for it and a total of 4,63,637 candidates passed the examination, reports said.
For Class 11, a total of 3,85,742 candidates registered, of which 3,79,720 candidates appeared for the exam and a total 3,73,960 cleared it.
Where To Check JAC Class 9, 11 Results
Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examination across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com.
The Class 9 and Class 11 results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
All candidates will need roll code and roll number to check the scores.
JAC Class 9, 11 Exam Passing Percentage
A total of 98.31 per cent male candidates cleared the exam while the passing percentage in females is slightly higher at 98.63 per cent.
Class 11 gender-wise pass percentage
Male: 98.31 per cent
Female: 98.63 per cent
Class 9 gender-wise pass percentage
Male: 98.33 per cent
Female: 98.44 per cent