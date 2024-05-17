Education

Jharkhand: JAC Board Result 2024 Declared For Classes 9, 11 | Links

Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examinations across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com.

File PTI image for representation
This year a total of 4,79,878 candidates registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 4,71,201 candidates appeared for it Photo: File PTI image for representation
info_icon

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared JAC Board Result 2024 for Classed 9 and 11 on Friday, May 17. This year a total of 4,79,878 candidates registered for the Class 9 board examination out of which 4,71,201 candidates appeared for it and a total of 4,63,637 candidates passed the examination, reports said.

For Class 11, a total of 3,85,742 candidates registered, of which 3,79,720 candidates appeared for the exam and a total 3,73,960 cleared it.

Where To Check JAC Class 9, 11 Results

Candidates who have appeared for Class 9 and Class 11 board examination across the state can check the scores through the official website of JAC Results at jacresults.com.

The Class 9 and Class 11 results can also be checked by candidates on official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

All candidates will need roll code and roll number to check the scores.

JAC Class 9, 11 Exam Passing Percentage

A total of 98.31 per cent male candidates cleared the exam while the passing percentage in females is slightly higher at 98.63 per cent.

Class 11 gender-wise pass percentage

Male: 98.31 per cent

Female: 98.63 per cent

Class 9 gender-wise pass percentage

Male: 98.33 per cent

Female: 98.44 per cent

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sitharaman Slams Kejriwal, Says Delhi CM 'Shamelessly' Moving Around With Bibhav
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  3. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  4. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  5. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
Entertainment News
  1. Tabu Opens Up About Working In 'Dune: Prophecy', Says She Is 'Thrilled' To Be A Part Of The Franchise
  2. Banita Sandhu Shares BTS Pictures From 'Bridgerton 3': Wonderful Experience
  3. ‘Twisters’ Trailer 2 Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Tornado Thriller Will Give You Life-Chills
  4. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
  5. Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  2. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. You Can Receive Up To $349 In Apple iPhone 7 Settlement. Here's How
  2. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  3. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  4. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  5. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup