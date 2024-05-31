JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday released the response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024.
The candidates who took paper 1 and paper 2 for JEE will be able to access the response sheets on the official websites.
The JEE Advanced 2024 exam took place on May 26, with a total of 360 marks available, divided equally between Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 180 marks.
Both papers consisted of 51 questions each.
According to reports, the passing cutoff for the exam may rise by at least 10 marks compared to previous years, reflecting a substantial increase of 30 marks seen in the 2023 cutoff.
JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Where To Check?
The candidates who appeared for the two papers under JEE Advanced can check the response sheets on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: How To Download?
1. Open JEE Advanced official website
2. Selct the login link on the homepage
3. Enter the details (eg.registration number, date of birth)
4. After logging in slect the 'Response Sheet' or 'Candidate Response Sheet' link
5. The answers the candidate marked during the exam will be displayed
6. Save and download the response sheet
7. Take out a printed version of the response sheet for further refernce
JEE Advanced 2024: Results To Be Declared On June 9
The announcement of the final answer key and the JEE Advanced 2024 results is scheduled for June 9.
This will mark the conclusion of the answer validation process, finalizing the scores and ranks of all candidates who participated in the examination.