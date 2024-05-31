Education

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam took place on May 26, with a total of 360 marks available, divided equally between Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 180 marks.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
info_icon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday released the response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024.

The candidates who took paper 1 and paper 2 for JEE will be able to access the response sheets on the official websites.

Direct link for accessing response sheets for JEE Advanced 2024

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam took place on May 26, with a total of 360 marks available, divided equally between Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 180 marks.

Both papers consisted of 51 questions each.

According to reports, the passing cutoff for the exam may rise by at least 10 marks compared to previous years, reflecting a substantial increase of 30 marks seen in the 2023 cutoff.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Where To Check?

The candidates who appeared for the two papers under JEE Advanced can check the response sheets on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: How To Download?

1. Open JEE Advanced official website

2. Selct the login link on the homepage

3. Enter the details (eg.registration number, date of birth)

4. After logging in slect the 'Response Sheet' or 'Candidate Response Sheet' link

5. The answers the candidate marked during the exam will be displayed

6. Save and download the response sheet

7. Take out a printed version of the response sheet for further refernce

JEE Advanced 2024: Results To Be Declared On June 9

The announcement of the final answer key and the JEE Advanced 2024 results is scheduled for June 9.

This will mark the conclusion of the answer validation process, finalizing the scores and ranks of all candidates who participated in the examination.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs