Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 10 results today, May 11. The exams were conducted from March 11 to March 22, 2024, across various centres in the state.
A total of 699,598 students appeared for the exams, out of which 577,556 students passed. The passing criteria require a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each individual subject and in the aggregate. However, students with disabilities need to achieve only 20 per cent to pass the exam.
Key Highlights:
- Overall pass percentage: 82.56 per cent
- Pass percentage of boys: 79.12 per cent
- Pass percentage of girls: 86.89 per cent
- Total students appeared: 699,598
- Total students passed: 577,556
How To Check The Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2024?
- Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Education Board at
- Look for the link for Class 10 Result 2024 on the homepage and click on it
- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials
- Fill in all the information carefully and click on the submit button
- The GSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download and print it on an A4-sized sheet for future reference
GSEB Gujarat SSC 10th Result 2024 via SMS
During peak times, checking GSEB SSC results online may be challenging due to heavy traffic. To avoid issues, students can use the SMS facility to view the result.
Here are the steps to check GSEB 10th result 2024 Gujarat Board via SMS:
- Open an SMS application
- Type an SMS in the following format: SSCSeatNumber
- Send it to 56263
- The GSEB 10th class result 2024 will be sent as an SMS to the same number