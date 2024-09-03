Education

'Dummy School Menace': CBSE Inspects 27 Schools In Rajasthan, Delhi Without Notice

The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

CBSE surprise inspection in schools to check for dummy schools
CBSE surprise inspection in schools to check for 'dummy schools'
info_icon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a series of surprise inspections at 27 schools in Rajasthan and the national capital on Tuesday to check the 'dummy school' menace, top officials said.

The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

"These inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bylaws set forth by CBSE. The inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

"The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe," he added.

Gupta said the approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning.

"The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance. CBSE reiterates its commitment to rigorous monitoring and will continue to conduct such surprise inspections to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards expected by the board," he added.

Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.

Aspirants also choose dummy schools keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for the students from certain states. For example, the candidates who have completed Classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are considered for admission in the medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi State Quota.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  2. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  3. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  4. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
  5. Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'
Football News
  1. Virgil Van Dijk To Play For Netherlands Until 2026 World Cup, Says Manager Ronald Koeman
  2. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  3. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  4. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
  5. Luis Suarez To Retire As Uruguay International After World Cup Qualifier Against Paraguay
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
  2. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  3. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  5. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Moves To SC Over Inadequate Accommodation Of CISF Personnel Deployed At RG Kar
  2. Netflix Updates Credits Of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Web Series After Row
  3. Punjab: 3 People Including Woman Shot Dead In Ferozpur; Police Suspect Mutual Rivalry
  4. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  5. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  2. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  3. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  4. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
  5. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
World News
  1. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  2. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  3. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  4. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
  5. France: Man Accused Of Drugging His Wife, Arranging 72 Men Online Over Years To Rape Her
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final In Shooting; Archer Pooja Enters Quarters; 4 Medal Events Coming Up