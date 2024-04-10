Exploring the rich tapestry of Poila Baisakh: History and Significance

Poila Baisakh also known as Mesha Sankranti is the most auspicious festival of Bengali communities. This lively festival is all set to be celebrated on April 15, 2024, throughout the Bengali communities in India. Also, the festival in the Bengali calendar is considered the new year.
The festival is celebrated in different names, like Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Baisakhi in Punjab. People in this festival pray for peace, prosperity, health and wealth for each other as it is considered a beginning year for them.
History of Poila Baisakh
Pohela Boishakh has its roots in the Mughal Empire when it was observed as a harvest celebration. Due to the incorporation of the holiday into the works of cultural icons like Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore, the festival gained significance during the Bengali Renaissance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The tradition of celebrating the festival came during the harvest festival when on the first day of April month farmers cleared all the debts and the landlord treated their tenants by giving them sweets and building their relationship with them.
The Food culture and Celebration
Bengalis throughout the country and residing in Bangladesh commemorate this holiday. The current ways of having fun have supplanted the old-fashioned ways of celebrating, but the spirit of the celebration never changes.
The festival marks people exchanging traditional Bengali treats like Sandesh and Kalakand, wearing new outfits, and sending each other handwritten greeting cards.
On this auspicious occasion, a typical Bengali kitchen comes alive with activity as they prepare delicacies like Payesh, Sandesh, Rasgullas, Chom-Chom, Mishti doi, Macher-jhol, Luchis, Baingan Bhaja, Shukto, Mustard fish curry (Shorshe ilish), and mixed vegetable curry with Prawns (cho chori).
Marking the togetherness
Poila Baishakh serves as a reminder of the rich cultural legacy of the area and as a symbol of Bengali cultural identity. It's a time for people to gather, celebrate, and think back on the previous year as well as make plans for the future. Regardless of faith or origin, the event encourages harmony, unity, and camaraderie among Bengali people.
An important and noteworthy celebration of Bengali culture and tradition is Pohela Boishakh. It reunites individuals in a sense of community and togetherness while serving as a reminder of the rich history and customs of the area.
Significance of Poila Baisakh
The festival is a celebration of Bengali cultures and here we can see Bengalis appear to have a deeper connection to their cultural heritage on Poila Baishakh. Also, women wear their traditional printed sarees while the men wear dhoti and Kurta.
Besides these events and program are hosted in several societies and locations throughout Kolkata. A few days before the major event and continuing long after, the city of joy hosts several smaller fairs in addition to cultural events.
Known by the popular term "Haat" or "Mela’, these locations draw large crowds because people who love shopping will get a variety of goods, such as jewellery, clothing, and home decor.
Poila Baisakh as a National Day
It is important to note that Poila Baisakh is marked as a state day and given the name of Bangla Divas. While the Song "Banglar Mati Banglar Jol," (Bengal’s Soil, Bengal’s water) penned by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was declared a state song on the same day. Also, at the beginning of any program, the playing of the Banglar Mati song is compulsory.
The song is approximately 1 minute and 59 seconds long. The announcement of making the day state day was made last year on 31 December 2023, only to consider the rich glory, significance and heritage of Bengals by the Bengal Government.