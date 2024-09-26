Tea Tribes In Assam Marginalized Despite Economic Contribution: Soren To Himanta

In a significant move that brings forward the ongoing struggle for the rights of marginalized communities in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written a compelling letter to his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The letter, dated September 26, 2023, mentions the concerns around the dire situation of the tea tribe community in Assam. A group that has been integral to the state's economy yet remains on the periphery of social and economic benefits.

The tea tribes of Assam, numbering approximately 70 lakh members, have a unique history that intertwines with the colonial past of India. These communities, primarily comprising indigenous tribes from present-day Jharkhand, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, were displaced during the British rule to work in the burgeoning tea plantations of Assam. Today, their descendants continue to form the backbone of Assam's tea industry, one of the largest in the world.

Chief Minister Soren's letter paints a stark picture of the challenges faced by these communities: "Ranchi, Sep 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that tea tribes were marginalised despite their significant contribution to the economy of the northeastern state.

In his letter to Sarma, Soren on Wednesday expressed deep concern about the plight of 70 lakh tea tribe community members in Assam and sought ST status for them.

Sarma, the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, has attacked the JMM government for various reasons recently.

"I am acutely aware of the significant challenges faced by the tea tribes in Assam, more so because a majority of them are the indigenous tribes of Jharkhand, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, Oraon, and others, whose ancestors migrated during colonial rule to work in tea plantations.

"I very strongly feel that they meet the criteria for ST status, including their distinct cultural identity, traditional way of life, and vulnerability to exploitation," Soren wrote to Sarma.

He said that although most of the ethnic groups of the tea tribes are recognised as STs in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, Assam continued to classify them as OBCs.

"Despite their vital contributions to Assam's economy and culture, they continue to be marginalised and denied the benefits and protections accorded to Scheduled Tribes," Soren wrote to Sarma demanding immediate ST status for them.

The tea tribes of Assam, while being classified as OBCs, miss out on several crucial government benefits and opportunities due to their non-ST status, including many central government schemes specifically designed for STs, such as the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Tribal Development Cooperative Societies (TDCS) scheme, and the National Tribal Health Mission, he said.

As non-STs, these tribals are ineligible for many government programmes and schemes designed to uplift marginalised communities like educational scholarships, housing subsidies, and healthcare facilities, he added.

"Living far from their ancestral homeland, these tribals may face challenges in preserving their cultural heritage. This can manifest in various forms, such as denial of land rights, limited access to employment opportunities, and prejudice in interpersonal relationships," the letter mentioned.

Demanding ST status for them, Soren said, "Their long-standing contributions to the region's economy and culture, their socio-economic deprivation, and their unique cultural heritage warrant this recognition. By doing so, we can address historical injustices, promote social justice, and ensure that the tea tribes enjoy the same rights and opportunities as other marginalised communities in Assam."

The letter from Chief Minister Soren brings to light several critical issues that demand immediate attention:

Historical Injustice: The tea tribes, despite their centuries-long presence in Assam, continue to be treated as outsiders. This denial of their rightful place in Assam's society is a continuation of the historical injustices that began with their forced migration during colonial times. Economic Disparity: While the tea industry has been a significant contributor to Assam's economy, the workers who form its backbone remain in poverty. The lack of ST status denies them access to crucial government schemes and benefits that could help alleviate their economic hardships. Cultural Erosion: Living far from their ancestral lands, these communities face significant challenges in preserving their unique cultural heritage. The lack of recognition exacerbates this problem, potentially leading to the loss of invaluable cultural practices and traditions. Educational and Healthcare Disparities: Without access to ST-specific scholarships and healthcare initiatives, the tea tribe communities are at a significant disadvantage in terms of educational and health outcomes. Land Rights: The denial of ST status also impacts their land rights, a crucial aspect of tribal identity and economic security.

The situation of the tea tribes in Assam is a stark reminder of the complexities of India's social and economic landscape. It highlights the often-arbitrary nature of categorizations like ST and OBC, which can have profound impacts on communities' access to resources and opportunities.

The demand for ST status for the tea tribes is not new, but Chief Minister Soren's intervention brings renewed attention to this long-standing issue. It also raises questions about the intersectionality of regional politics, historical migration, and the rights of marginalized communities in India.

The political undertones of this letter cannot be ignored. With Himanta Biswa Sarma being the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand and having recently criticized the JMM government, Soren's letter could be seen as a strategic move to highlight his government's commitment to tribal welfare while putting pressure on the BJP-led government in Assam.

However, beyond the political maneuvering, the core issue remains the welfare and rights of a community that has been integral to Assam's identity and economy for generations. The recognition of the tea tribes as Scheduled Tribes could be a significant step towards addressing historical injustices and ensuring their socio-economic upliftment.

As this issue gains traction, it is crucial for policymakers, civil society, and the general public to engage in meaningful dialogue about the criteria for ST status, the impact of such categorizations on community welfare, and the broader question of how to ensure equitable development for all marginalized groups in India.

The story of Assam's tea tribes is a reminder that true development can only be achieved when all communities, regardless of their historical background, are given equal opportunities to grow. As India continues its journey towards becoming a more inclusive and equitable society, addressing such long-standing issues of marginalization and recognition will be crucial in shaping a just and prosperous future for all its citizens.