Public Degree And Sanskrit Colleges In HP To Adopt Nearby Govt Schools

Himachal Pradesh directs public degree and Sanskrit colleges to adopt nearby government schools, sharing resources to improve education quality.

Govt. Schools in Himachal Pradesh
Public Degree And Sanskrit Colleges In HP To Adopt Nearby Govt Schools
The Himachal Pradesh government has asked all public degree and sanskrit colleges to adopt government schools in their vicinity to share their human and infrastructure resources and facilities with them.

This comes weeks after the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government launched a scheme for adoption of schools by ministers, MPs, MLAs, government officers, civil society members and philanthropists. In a letter sent on Tuesday to the principals of all government degree colleges and Sanskrit colleges, Higher Education Director Amarjit Sharma asked their institutes to adopt five-six or even more government schools in the vicinity.

The colleges have been asked to share their human and infrastructure resources, and other facilities with the students and staff of the adopted schools. Sharma said that associate and assistant professors may also adopt schools of their choice independently and individually. 

There are 89 government degree colleges and five government sanskrit colleges in the state. The college administration and staff may carry out any other activity in the school like career counseling, knowledge and experience sharing, awareness about the functioning of anti-drug squads and proper functioning of women's cells in the institutions. The college staff would also guide school students about the importance of discipline and general etiquettes in life, and the students can contribute to society and nation-building.

He also asked them to educate the students and staff regarding NAS (National Achievement Survey) and PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), the communique said. The letter said some government colleges have already started the initiative.

This initiative reflects the Himachal Pradesh government's commitment to strengthening the education system by fostering collaboration between colleges and schools. By sharing resources and expertise, public degree and Sanskrit colleges can play a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of education in government schools. This partnership aims to not only improve academic outcomes but also instill values like discipline, awareness, and nation-building among students.

Additionally, this initiative promotes a sense of social responsibility among college staff and students, encouraging them to contribute to the holistic development of young learners. Ultimately, this collaborative effort can help bridge educational gaps and create a more inclusive and equitable learning environment across the state.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

