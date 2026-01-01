Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Memory Of Fields

A glimpse of silverlings, small and sharply darting, in a rain-dark puddle, gone almost in the same moment they’re noticed.

Janice Pariat
Janice Pariat
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blessed Land Artwork by Samir Mohanty
Blessed Land Artwork by Samir Mohanty Photo: | Courtesy: Champatree Art Gallery
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The smell of ripening fruit though the supermarkets are closed or far away.

  • These birds who arrived with the memory of fields on their wings.

  • Old stories are remembered, half-formed.

Egrets begin to appear on a day like any other. First one, then another—on rooftops and ramparts, on pillars and parapets. A cluster here, a cluster there. They settle atop billboards, lamp posts, traffic lights, at bus stops and balconies. Soon, they start to fill streets and alleyways, roundabouts and flyovers, standing like sentinels—white-bright and watchful.

At first, people only stare from behind their windows. What is happening? Some have never seen an egret outside a photograph. Some only in faraway places. Why are they here? No one dares step outside. They whisper and wonder if this is an omen, if this is how something begins. Perhaps warnings arrive this way—quietly, without smoke or sirens, and only with the soft flutter of wings. Inside homes and apartments, kettles are boiled and forgotten. Phones are lifted, set down, lifted again. Messages are sent—Do you see them too? Old stories are remembered, half-formed. What do they say the city once was... Someone lights a lamp earlier than usual. Someone else says a prayer they have not used in years. Children are called in from balconies. A radio plays to an empty room. Someone watches the birds through binoculars. The city holds its breath. The birds stand still, as if listening. Time passes. Nothing happens.

And when nothing happens long enough, someone opens a door.

Tentatively they step outside. And when they do, they discover the birds still merely stand there. And so, people begin to go about their lives.

The children are thrilled. Excited by this strange sight. They bow to the birds and chirrup at them; they weave between them with arms outstretched as though they too wish to fly. At first parents chide and chastise—come back here at once—but that too dwindles when the birds do little more than move aside to make way for the children. Some adults walk straight past, eyes downcast, pretending they are not there. Some throw them quick glances, nervous, intrigued. Others stand before them as though to confront the creatures—what audacity to gather in this way in the city! The birds stare back quietly, eyes bright, black, and patient.

Related Content
Related Content

By the second morning—or perhaps the third—the birds are still there. Doors are opened and closed again. Shops lift their shutters. Buses run their routes. Traffic stops and starts. The birds do not move. Days pass without incident. And then something small happens.

Someone pauses mid-step, certain for a moment they can smell pine in the air. Pine? How puzzling. The forests have receded so far from the city they can no longer be seen. Someone else feels the soft swish of grass beneath their shoes, though the pavement—solid stone and cement—is unbroken. A woman looks down, startled by the faint squelch of mud where there is none. People gather where they can hear the rustle of leaves where no trees stand. It passes quickly though. Easily dismissed. Dust, perhaps. Or months of long, unusual heat.

Fire and water. Fire and water. Land learning itself. Layer upon layer. Stone lifting, folding, pressed by time, rivers carving paths to abandon and return.

But at night, some swear they fall asleep to the sound of rushing water.

And so many dream of open ground, wide and unnamed, where the sky feels close and clear.

After that, it happens more often.

The smell of ripening fruit though the supermarkets are closed or far away. A glimpse of silverlings, small and sharply darting, in a rain-dark puddle, gone almost in the same moment they’re noticed. A touch of bark instead of wall. At dawn, the song of birds no one can name. In the evening, the murmur of old voices offering prayers to river and forest. And through driest dust, perpetually rising, the clean wet smell of rain.

What is happening? People ask, over and again. They walk with eyes grown wider—in fear, in wonder. They slow their steps, glance back, look to one another for comfort, for confirmation. Did you smell that too? Did you hear it? Conversations begin and trail away. Explanations are offered, withdrawn. Some check the news, the weather. Some blame the season’s turning, all awry and out of sync. Some insist nothing is wrong. The world is as it is. And yet, and yet, the city feels oddly porous, as though something long held back has begun to seep through. Is it the birds? They begin to ask. These birds who arrived with the memory of fields on their wings. Who stand slender and upright, their necks curving, uncurving with slow, deliberate grace. Is it them? The birds are still and silent. Sometimes, they take a step, then another—measured, unhurried. Their long beaks tilt, tap against stone, lift again. Sometimes they preen, drawing feathers carefully into place. When people try to chase them away, they lift and alight elsewhere. They do not leave.

By this time, an order is issued: the birds are to be left alone until the authorities have devised a plan to deal with the situation. So people carry on—to work, and school, and supermarkets, and bars, and back. Though often they pause, uncertain where to place their feet; streets they have known for years feel misaligned, as though the ground itself has shifted.

What do they say the city once was...

Fire and water. Fire and water. Land learning itself. Layer upon layer. Stone lifting, folding, pressed by time, rivers carving paths to abandon and return. Forests rising, falling, melting into flames. Rain sinking into earth to feed roots and streams and memory. Seas swelling, parting, vanishing. Shells sinking into moon milk. The slow flow of magma, the soft persistent fall of life.

All this remains, below, beneath, unfinished.

The birds stay, and then one morning they are gone.

The streets look the same. The rooftops are empty. Traffic lights blink as they always have. People peer from their windows. They stare at the sky. They whisper and wonder if this too is an omen. Phones are lifted; messages are sent—Where are they? Children run out onto rooftops, and into balconies. They search the streets and pavements—looking for feathers, for tracks, for something they might have missed. The adults say it’s best the birds are gone. Who knew why they were here in the first place? Good riddance. Though at night many lie awake listening for the sound of water and wait to dream of open ground and open sky. They lie awake waiting for land to remember who it was and what it will be.

Janice Pariat is a storyteller, author and trail seeker. Her last novel Everything the Light Touches was listed on The New Yorker’s Best Books of 2022 and won multiple literary prizes. She is based between Delhi and Shillong and lives with a cat of many names

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Artwork installation: Sudarshan Shetty
Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope
Artwork by Amitava Kumar
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega
| Courtesy: Gallery ske : At Rest Untitled artwork from Sudarshan Shetty’s Paper Moon series
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Our Unseen Sanctuary, Finding Calm Within Chaos
Vikram Sharma : Amitava Kumar
“You Are Not A Writer If You don’t Carry A Notebook”

This article appeared as ‘The Memory Of Fields’ in Outlook’s 30th anniversary double issue ‘Party is Elsewhere’ dated January 21st, 2025, which explores the subject of imagined spaces as tools of resistance and politics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maoist Arms Cache Recovered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

  2. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  3. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

  4. The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

  5. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller