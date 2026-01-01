Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Memory Of Fields

What is happening? People ask, over and again. They walk with eyes grown wider—in fear, in wonder. They slow their steps, glance back, look to one another for comfort, for confirmation. Did you smell that too? Did you hear it? Conversations begin and trail away. Explanations are offered, withdrawn. Some check the news, the weather. Some blame the season’s turning, all awry and out of sync. Some insist nothing is wrong. The world is as it is. And yet, and yet, the city feels oddly porous, as though something long held back has begun to seep through. Is it the birds? They begin to ask. These birds who arrived with the memory of fields on their wings. Who stand slender and upright, their necks curving, uncurving with slow, deliberate grace. Is it them? The birds are still and silent. Sometimes, they take a step, then another—measured, unhurried. Their long beaks tilt, tap against stone, lift again. Sometimes they preen, drawing feathers carefully into place. When people try to chase them away, they lift and alight elsewhere. They do not leave.