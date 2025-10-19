Book Excerpt: A Prison Memoir By Anand Teltumbde

Immediately after the news of his death, I wrote a note. Thanks to the rare compassion of a humane superintendent, we, the B-K accused, were allowed a small meeting to mourn him. By his first death anniversary, however, that humanity had vanished; the new regime within the prison was stripped of all concern. In that silence of the Anda cell, the weight of Stan’s absence pressed down heavily upon me. Out of that silence, I penned these lines.