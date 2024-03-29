World Piano Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan To Deepika Padukone, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Pianists

A lot of Bollywood actors pack multiple talents than just being great actors on screen. Beyond the glitz and glamour, some of them are excellent singers and dancers. Some of them can also play musical instruments like a pro. As we celebrate World Piano Day on March 29, let’s take a look at this list of Bollywood celebrities who can play the piano.
1. Hrithik Roshan
In 2020, the ‘Fighter’ actor surprised his fans when he shared a video of him playing the piano on his parents’ anniversary. The actor shared the video on his Instagram. The video showed him playing the piano while his ex-wife and sons sang for Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.
2. Elli AvrRam
In an earlier interview, Elli AvrRam talked about how she used to play the piano as a kid. However, she lost touch with the instrument. As reported by The Times of India, she had later asked her sister to teach her to play the piano once again.
3. Deepika Padukone
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Deepika Padukone tried her hands at the piano. Ranveer Singh had shared a Story on Instagram where the ‘Piku’ actor was engrossed in learning to play the keyboard.
4. Aamir Khan
Fatima Sana Shaikh treated her Instagram fans when she shared a picture of Aamir Khan playing the piano. These two actors shared the screen in ‘Dangal.’
5. Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar is known for his skills on the guitar. Despite his guitar skills earning him accolades and recognition, the actor also has an affinity for the piano.