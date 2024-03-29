Art & Entertainment

World Piano Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan To Deepika Padukone, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Pianists

On World Piano Day 2024, here are five Bollywood actors who are pianists. Check out the list here.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

A lot of Bollywood actors pack multiple talents than just being great actors on screen. Beyond the glitz and glamour, some of them are excellent singers and dancers. Some of them can also play musical instruments like a pro. As we celebrate World Piano Day on March 29, let’s take a look at this list of Bollywood celebrities who can play the piano.

From Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, here are five Bollywood actors who are pianists.

Advertisement

1. Hrithik Roshan

In 2020, the ‘Fighter’ actor surprised his fans when he shared a video of him playing the piano on his parents’ anniversary. The actor shared the video on his Instagram. The video showed him playing the piano while his ex-wife and sons sang for Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.

Advertisement

2. Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam
Elli AvrRam Photo: X
info_icon

In an earlier interview, Elli AvrRam talked about how she used to play the piano as a kid. However, she lost touch with the instrument. As reported by The Times of India, she had later asked her sister to teach her to play the piano once again.

3. Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story
Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Deepika Padukone tried her hands at the piano. Ranveer Singh had shared a Story on Instagram where the ‘Piku’ actor was engrossed in learning to play the keyboard.

Advertisement

4. Aamir Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh treated her Instagram fans when she shared a picture of Aamir Khan playing the piano. These two actors shared the screen in ‘Dangal.’

Advertisement

5. Farhan Akhtar

Actor Farhan Akhtar
Actor Farhan Akhtar Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Farhan Akhtar is known for his skills on the guitar. Despite his guitar skills earning him accolades and recognition, the actor also has an affinity for the piano.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita