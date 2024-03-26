Vin Diesel Remembers Deepika Padukone From His India Visit; Asks If Jennifer Lawrence Should Play His Sister Onscreen

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone shared screen space a few years back in ‘XXX: Return Of Xander Cage’. There have been numerous reports since then that there is going to be a sequel to the film, but Vin Diesel has been keeping so massively busy with his other franchises that he hasn’t been able to give proper time to this. So, when director of ‘XXX: Return Of Xander Cage’, DJ Caruso, shared his next script with Vin Diesel, he read it through and more so, his eldest daughter read the script, and she was mighty emotional. The actor took to social media to share a deeply emotional post asking people who should be playing his sister onscreen.
Advertisement
Not to forget, he ended up sharing a picture with Deepika Padukone and DJ Caruso when they had come down to India for the promotion of the film. Check out the picture right here:
Vin Diesel captioned the post as, “When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the oder of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed. If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think? (sic).”
Advertisement
What do you think readers, who should be playing Vin Diesel’s sister onscreen? Jennifer Lawrence or should he get his ‘Fast & Furious’ sister Jordana Brewster to play the sister’s role even in this franchise? Share your thoughts with us.