Aamir Khan Meets 'Dangal' Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents To Offer Condolences

'Dangal' actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the young Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter in 'Dangal', passed away on February 16. She was just 19-year-old. Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 7. The young actress succumbed to dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease causing skin rash and muscle weakness. Aamir Khan paid a visit to Suhani's place to offer condolences.
As per a report in NDTV, Suhani's uncle Navneet Bhatnagar confirmed the news of Aamir's visit to the portal. He met Suhani's parents and relatives in Faridabad around 6 pm on Thursday. The actor asked her parents about his 'Dangal's co-star's illness and condoled her demise. A picture of Aamir with Suhani's family has gone viral on social media.
On the day of Suhani Bhatnagar's demise, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement condoling her death. It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."
"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,'' it read further.
Earlier, in an interview with E24, Suhani's mother spoke about the special bond shared between her daughter and Aamir Khan. She said, "Aamir Sir has always been in touch with her. He is a nice person. We never shared this with him. We actually didn't inform anyone. We were so disturbed by this," and added, "Definitely, if we had messaged him, he would have immediately been there for us. In fact, even during his daughter's wedding, he invited us. And in fact, he personally called us to be a part of his big day."
Suhani's 'Dangal' co-stars Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned her sudden demise.