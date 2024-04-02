Art & Entertainment

World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum

April 2 is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day. On this day, here are five movies that should be on your watch list.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
Updated on:
Updated on:
'Rain Man', 'Asperger’s Are Us' Photo: X
info_icon

April 2 is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day across the globe. With the rise in autism cases not just in India but all across the world, it is important to raise awareness, understand, and accept autism and autistic people. On this day, we have compiled a range of movies that shed light on autism spectrum disorder.

From captivating dramas to heartwarming tales, these seven movies provide a rich insight into autism, autistic people, and the neurodiverse community. Check out the list here.

Advertisement

1. 'Rain Man' (1988)

A still from 'Rain Man' (1988)
A still from 'Rain Man' (1988) Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The movie follows Charlie Babbitt who discovers his autistic brother Raymond after their father's death. They embark on a cross-country journey of self-discovery. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film stars Dustin Hoffman as Raymond and Tom Cruise as Charlie.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

2. 'The Story Of Luke' (2012)

'The Story Of Luke' (2012)
'The Story Of Luke' (2012) Photo: Rotten Tomatoes
info_icon

This Alonso Mayo-directed comedy-drama follows Luke, a young man with autism. Luke is out to find a job and gain independence, navigating the challenges and triumphs of adulthood. The film offers a heartfelt portrayal of Luke's journey toward self-discovery and acceptance, featuring a stellar performance by Lou Taylor Pucci.

Where To Watch: MUBI

3. 'Temple Grandin' (2010)

'Temple Grandin'
'Temple Grandin' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Directed by Mick Jackson, this biographical drama stars Claire Danes. The movie tells the story of Temple Grandin, an autistic woman who revolutionized practices for the humane treatment of livestock.

Where To Watch: HBO

Advertisement

4. 'Life, Animated' (2016)

A still from 'Life, Animated'
A still from 'Life, Animated' Photo: X
info_icon

This Roger Ross Williams documentary tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young man with autism who found a unique way to communicate and understand the world through Disney animated films. The documentary explores Owen's journey from childhood to adulthood. It has also won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Where To Watch: Apple TV

Advertisement

5. ‘Asperger’s Are Us’ (2016)

‘Asperger’s Are Us’
‘Asperger’s Are Us’ Photo: X
info_icon

Directed by Alex Lehmann, the film follows a comedy troupe composed of four friends, all of whom have Asperger syndrome. Through their unique perspectives and comedic talents, the troupe explores themes of friendship, identity, and neurodiversity, challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about autism.

Where To Watch:  MUBI

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield - As It Happened
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning