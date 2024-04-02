April 2 is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day across the globe. With the rise in autism cases not just in India but all across the world, it is important to raise awareness, understand, and accept autism and autistic people. On this day, we have compiled a range of movies that shed light on autism spectrum disorder.
From captivating dramas to heartwarming tales, these seven movies provide a rich insight into autism, autistic people, and the neurodiverse community. Check out the list here.
1. 'Rain Man' (1988)
The movie follows Charlie Babbitt who discovers his autistic brother Raymond after their father's death. They embark on a cross-country journey of self-discovery. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film stars Dustin Hoffman as Raymond and Tom Cruise as Charlie.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. 'The Story Of Luke' (2012)
This Alonso Mayo-directed comedy-drama follows Luke, a young man with autism. Luke is out to find a job and gain independence, navigating the challenges and triumphs of adulthood. The film offers a heartfelt portrayal of Luke's journey toward self-discovery and acceptance, featuring a stellar performance by Lou Taylor Pucci.
Where To Watch: MUBI
3. 'Temple Grandin' (2010)
Directed by Mick Jackson, this biographical drama stars Claire Danes. The movie tells the story of Temple Grandin, an autistic woman who revolutionized practices for the humane treatment of livestock.
Where To Watch: HBO
4. 'Life, Animated' (2016)
This Roger Ross Williams documentary tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young man with autism who found a unique way to communicate and understand the world through Disney animated films. The documentary explores Owen's journey from childhood to adulthood. It has also won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Where To Watch: Apple TV
5. ‘Asperger’s Are Us’ (2016)
Directed by Alex Lehmann, the film follows a comedy troupe composed of four friends, all of whom have Asperger syndrome. Through their unique perspectives and comedic talents, the troupe explores themes of friendship, identity, and neurodiversity, challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about autism.
Where To Watch: MUBI