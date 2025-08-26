PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 1st Round: Find out when and where to watch the badminton match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming BWF World Championships 2025
File photo of India's PV Sindhu in action in Japan Open 2025 women's doubles. | Photo: X/airnewsalerts
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will face Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova at the Court 2 Stadium in Paris on 26 August for a first-round clash in the BWF World Championships 2025. Sindhu, ranked 15 in the world, is one of the leading medal hopes for India, having previously won the 2019 World Championship title, finished runner-up twice, and claimed bronze medals in 2013 and 2014.

Despite her past laurels, Sindhu will enter the fixture off the back of a turbulent season. Her best showing so far this year has been a quarter-final place in the India Open. Sindhu has suffered early exits at the All England and Swiss Open, and also lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the Asian Championships.

Sindhu’s opponent in the upcoming fixture will be 19-year-old rising star Kaloyana Nalbantova. Ranked world No. 62, Nalbantova holds two European Junior Championships titles and also represented Bulgaria at Tokyo 2024.

Nalbantova reached the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025, where she also recorded a win over Ira Sharma. Now she will face double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in the first-ever clash between the two shuttlers.

PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match being played?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 2:30 PM IST.

Where is the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match being played?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be played at Court 2 Stadium in Paris, France.

Where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match live online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also be available on the Olympics channel via the website and apps.

Where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships match 2025 live broadcast in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova, BWF World Championships 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India

Published At:
