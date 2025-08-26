Cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour Lands In Indore, India U19’s Aayushi Shukla Joins In

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour landed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, 26 August. The trophy was showcased at iconic sites in the city, including Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake, and Pitra Parvat. School students from the Emerald Heights International School, Niranjana Girls School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, and others joined in the celebration. The event was joined by India U19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla. The trophy tour in the city concluded at Holkar Stadium, where MPCA officials and former players discussed Indore’s cricketing culture. The World Cup trophy will now make its way to Mumbai.