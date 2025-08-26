Cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour Lands In Indore, India U19’s Aayushi Shukla Joins In

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour landed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, 26 August. The trophy was showcased at iconic sites in the city, including Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Hall, Central Museum, Sirpur Lake, and Pitra Parvat. School students from the Emerald Heights International School, Niranjana Girls School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, and others joined in the celebration. The event was joined by India U19 cricketer Aayushi Shukla. The trophy tour in the city concluded at Holkar Stadium, where MPCA officials and former players discussed Indore’s cricketing culture. The World Cup trophy will now make its way to Mumbai.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Officials of Madhya Pradesh Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association pose with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium

2/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour _Aayushi Shukla, Students of Bhavans Prominent School
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Aayushi Shukla (Centre) and Students of Bhavans Prominent International School pose with the trophy of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

3/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Students of Emerald Heights School
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Students of Emerald Heights International School pose with the trophy of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

4/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Students of Sanmati Higher Secondary School
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Students of Sanmati Higher Secondary School pose with the trophy of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

5/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Fans pose along with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Rajwada Palace in Indore

6/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Holkar Stadium in Indore
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore

7/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_ Gandhi Hall in Indore
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Gandhi Hall in Indore

8/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Rajwada Palace in Indore
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Rajwada Palace in Indore

9/9
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour in Indore_Sirpur Lake in Indore
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy at the Sirpur Lake in Indore

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win