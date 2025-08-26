Tennis

Alycia Parks Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Fifth Seed Powers Into Round 2

Mirra Andreeva made a strong return to action at the US Open 2025, cruising past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Playing her first match since Wimbledon, Andreeva combined patience, sharp anticipation, and flawless counterpunching to dismantle Parks’ aggressive game, committing only five unforced errors compared to Parks’ 28. Despite Parks’ fresh form from a recent Monterrey semifinal, Andreeva remained focused throughout, sealing the win with a stunning running backhand winner to move comfortably into Round 2.